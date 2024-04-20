A man who doused himself in an accelerant and set himself on fire outside the courthouse where former President Trump is on trial has died, police said. The NYPD told the AP early Saturday that the man was declared dead by staff at an area hospital. The man—IDed by police as 37-year-old Max Azzarello, per PIX11 News—was in Collect Pond Park around 1:30pm ET Friday when he took out pamphlets espousing conspiracy theories, tossed them around, then doused himself in an accelerant and set himself on fire, officials and witnesses said. A large number of police officers were nearby when it happened. Some officers and bystanders rushed to the aid of Azzarello, who was hospitalized in critical condition at the time.