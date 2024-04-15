NBA Player Tanks Free Throw to Give Fans Chicken

It was a meaningless free throw in a meaningless game, but Boban Marjanovic turned it into one of the funniest moments of the NBA season. (Watch it here.) The Houston Rockets player deliberately missed his second shot so Los Angeles Clippers fans could get free chicken, reports the Athletic. It seems the Clippers have a promo in which fans get a free Chick-fil-A sandwich if an opposing player misses two free throws in the fourth quarter, explains Fox Sports.
The crowd was buzzing after Marjanovic missed his first throw, and he clearly played along, even celebrating by pointing to the stands after the wayward shot, notes Yahoo Sports. One of the best parts was the announcers:
- "Ahh, he gave 'em chicken! He's a man of the people! He's a man of the people!" shouted Rockets broadcaster Ryan Hollins, per a post at Awful Announcing.
- "Think he did that on purpose?" asked partner Craig Ackerman.
- "He did! He gave out free chicken!" said Hollins.
Marjanovic is a fan favorite, described by Kelly Iko of the Athletic as "arguably the nicest professional basketball player on the planet" and by Ryan Young of Yahoo as "one of the most popular players in the entire league." The Rockets won the season-ending game, 116-105, but the Rockets were out of playoff contention and the Clippers' playoff seeding was already locked in no matter the outcome. (More NBA
