After Valedictorian Hubbub at USC, a New Development

UPDATE

Apr 20, 2024 7:00 AM CDT

First the University of Southern California nixed a commencement speech by its valedictorian. Now, university officials say they're "redesigning" the entire graduation ceremony, with one especially notable move. "Given the highly publicized circumstances surrounding our main-stage commencement program, university leadership has decided it is best to release our outside speakers and honorees from attending this year's ceremony," read a Friday university statement, per the AP. That includes keynote speaker Jon M. Chu, director of the 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians, as well as such honorees as tennis legend Billie Jean King, National Endowment for the Arts chief Maria Rosario Jackson, and geophysicist Marcia McNutt, per CNN. USC says on its site it's canceling these appearances to "keep the focus on our graduates."

Apr 16, 2024 5:21 PM CDT

The University of Southern California's valedictorian will not address her graduating class, the school announced Monday. It said the planned speech by Asna Tabassum was axed due to what it described as "substantial" security risks, reports the AP. Tabassum is Muslim and has voiced her support on social media for Palestinians, drawing criticism from pro-Israeli groups. Tabassum, a biomedical engineering major with a minor in resistance to genocide, described herself as blindsided by the move. Standout details: