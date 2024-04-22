Jersey Rabbi Who Had His Wife Killed Dies in Prison

While he was the senior rabbi of a New Jersey synagogue in 1994, Fred Neulander's wife, Carol, was beaten to death with a lead pipe inside their home at age 52 by assailants who entered while she was on the phone with one of the couple's three grown children. Almost nothing else in the house had been disturbed, though, leading investigators to wonder whether the home invasion was a robbery or something else. It turned out to be something else, and something horrific: Fred Neulander was ultimately convicted of having his wife killed in a murder-for-hire plot he launched because he wanted to pursue an extramarital affair. On Wednesday, the 82-year-old was found dead in the infirmary unit of the Trenton prison where he'd been serving his life sentence since 2002, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. His cause of death has not been released, NBC 10 reports.