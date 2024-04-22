Taylor Swift's Personal Trainer Reveals Himself

"I'm ready to be known as 'Taylor Swift's trainer.'" That's the word from Kirk Myers, who reveals himself as, yes, the personal trainer of none other than Taylor Swift in an interview with Vogue. Myers, the founder of Dogpound Gym (where a membership will set you back nearly a grand per month, at minimum), says he met Swift through a mutual friend he won't name, and has been her trainer for almost 10 years now. So what's her workout regimen like? Well, for the mere mortal, the "Taylor routine," as he calls it, is "really hard, some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor if they trained like her."
He says she trains like an athlete: During the "off-season," when she's not touring, she hits the gym up to six days a week for up to two hours each day, focusing on strength, conditioning, and working on her core (in addition, she does cardio on her own). During the "in-season," she continues to work out on average two days a week while touring, focusing on "maintenance," including "stability, mobility, biomechanics" and recovery. Speaking about Swift's 3+ hour Eras Tour concerts, Myers says, "Imagine doing that three, four days in a row and then you finally have a few off days and you're still showing up to gym," he says. "That's Taylor." Full interview here. (More Taylor Swift stories.)