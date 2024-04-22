Taylor Swift's Personal Trainer Reveals Himself

"I'm ready to be known as 'Taylor Swift's trainer.'" That's the word from Kirk Myers, who reveals himself as, yes, the personal trainer of none other than Taylor Swift in an interview with Vogue. Myers, the founder of Dogpound Gym (where a membership will set you back nearly a grand per month, at minimum), says he met Swift through a mutual friend he won't name, and has been her trainer for almost 10 years now. So what's her workout regimen like? Well, for the mere mortal, the "Taylor routine," as he calls it, is "really hard, some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor if they trained like her."