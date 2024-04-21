Weather Doesn't Cooperate With Trump's Campaign Plans

What was to be Donald Trump's first planned rally since the start of his criminal hush-money trial was called off at the last minute Saturday due to a storm. As he approached North Carolina's airport in Wilmington, Trump called in to the rally site, his voice amplified to the crowd via speakers. "I'm devastated that this could happen but we want to keep everybody safe," he said roughly 30 minutes before he was scheduled to take the stage in front of some 7,000 to 8,000 people, reports the Guardian. "I'm so sad," added Trump, who pledged to reschedule a "bigger and better" event at the same location "as quick as possible."