Theme Park Tram Crashes, Injuring 15

A tram taking passengers on a tour of Universal Studios Hollywood crashed on Saturday night, injuring more than a dozen people. Authorities said the last of the tram's four cars hit a rail while moving down a parking structure's incline, the Los Angeles Times reports. "There was some type of issue with the brakes," Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Maria Abal said. "We don't exactly know what yet." The county's Fire Department posted on X that 15 people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.