On the West Coast, a canceled valedictorian speech
; on the East Coast, canceled in-person classes at Columbia. The Israel-Hamas war factors into both incidents, as tensions continue while the conflict rages overseas. Columbia President Nemat "Minouche" Shafik has announced
classes at Columbia will be held virtually on Monday, as school leaders "try to bring this crisis to a resolution," reports NBC News
. "Students across an array of communities have conveyed fears for their safety." She's referring to the pro-Palestinian protests and encampment on the New York campus this week, and the commotion that's resulted. More: