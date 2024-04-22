Trump's Bond Gets New Conditions

Donald Trump's $175 million bond, which he had to post to pursue an appeal in his civil fraud case, received a few new conditions on Monday after prosecutors raised questions about the company that issued it. New York Judge Arthur Engoron accepted the bond, which will protect Trump from his bank accounts being frozen or his assets being seized during the appeal process. The changes are to intended to ensure enough cash remains available for the bond, Axios reports. Knight Specialty Insurance isn't registered with New York, and New York Attorney General Letitia James asked that the company or Trump's lawyers show that it can handle this.