Some Coca-Cola Bottles Have Yellow Caps This Week

If you prefer Coca-Cola made with cane sugar to Coca-Cola made with corn syrup, this could be your lucky week. Food & Wine reports that, as in years past, some bottles of Coke have yellow caps this week, meaning that they are kosher for Passover. Jewish dietary restrictions are stricter during the holiday, which began Monday evening and ends April 30. Leavened foods are off-limits during Passover. Many Jews also shun a category of foods known as kityinot, which includes beans, rice, and corn, meaning that regular Coke with corn syrup isn't considered kosher during Passover.