Pennsylvania Primaries Set Up Tough Senate Fight

Tuesday was primary day in Pennsylvania and, to nobody's surprise, the AP called the Democratic and Republican races for President Biden and Donald Trump soon after polls closed at 8pm. Both men have locked up their nominations and major rivals have dropped out, though they still campaigned in the battleground state in recent weeks, reports Reuters.

In early results, Trump has around 77% of the vote to 22% for Nikki Haley, while Biden has around 93% to almost 6% for Dean Phillips, NBC News reports.