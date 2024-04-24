Politics / Election 2024 Pennsylvania Primaries Set Up Tough Senate Fight Biden, Trump scored wins in battleground state By Rob Quinn, Newser Staff Posted Apr 23, 2024 8:52 PM CDT Copied Voters in the 47th Ward arrive at the William B. Moore Manor apartments, to vote in the state's primary election, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Philadelphia. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tuesday was primary day in Pennsylvania and, to nobody's surprise, the AP called the Democratic and Republican races for President Biden and Donald Trump soon after polls closed at 8pm. Both men have locked up their nominations and major rivals have dropped out, though they still campaigned in the battleground state in recent weeks, reports Reuters. In early results, Trump has around 77% of the vote to 22% for Nikki Haley, while Biden has around 93% to almost 6% for Dean Phillips, NBC News reports. WHYY reports that a coalition protesting Biden's handling of the Gaza war had a goal of getting 40,000 people to write in "Uncommitted" in the Democratic vote. But with just over 50% of the ballots counted, the total number of write-ins is below 6,000, per NBC. The AP reports that in the state's US Senate primaries, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican former hedge fund CEO David McCormick won after running unopposed, setting up what's expected to be a "grueling, expensive, and hard-fought" contest that could determine control of the Senate. Casey is seeking a fourth term. In 2022, McCormick narrowly lost the primary to Dr. Mehmet Oz. CNN projects that US Rep. Summer Lee will win the Democratic nomination in one of the most closely watched House primaries. The "Squad" member faced a challenge in the 12th District from Bhavini Patel, who criticized her calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. (More Election 2024 stories.) Report an error