George Santos Drops His Bid for Congress

George Santos is out: The disgraced former congressman has dropped his bid to return to Congress. In a post on X Tuesday, Santos, who was expelled from the House of Representatives (where he represented New York's 3rd Congressional District) amid various ethics scandals including 23 charges of violating federal law, said he was exiting his race to represent New York's 1st Congressional District. He first entered the race as a Republican in March before shortly thereafter switching his party affiliation to independent just about a month ago. In his post, he said that he is only ending his campaign because he realized that by potentially splitting the GOP vote with incumbent Rep. Nick LaLota, a Republican, he might be helping to hand Democrats the win, CNN reports.