George Santos Is Running for Congress Again

Strong name recognition and experience serving in Congress may not be big pluses for a new entrant in the Republican primary in New York's 1st Congressional District. After attending the State of the Union address Thursday night, George Santos announced that he is challenging GOP Rep. Nick LaLota in another run for Congress, CNN reports. In December, Santos was expelled from the House after the release of a scathing House Ethics report. A Democrat won the special election for his 3rd District seat. The primary is on June 25—months before Santos is due to stand trial on 23 federal charges, including campaign finance fraud, NBC News reports.
"After a lot of prayer and conversation with my friends and family, I have made a very important decision that will shake things up," Santos said in a post on X. "New York hasn't had a real conservative represent them since I left office arbitrarily, thanks to RINO, empty suits" like LaLota. The Washington Post reports that Santos filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday for a run in the 1st District. The Post describes the Long Island district as "farther east and more Republican-leaning" than Santos' previous district. Three reactions:
- LaLota: "To raise the standard in Congress, and to hold a pathological liar who stole an election accountable, I led the charge to expel George Santos," LaLota said in a post on X. "If finishing the job requires beating him in a primary, count me in."
- John Avlon, a former CNN host seeking the Democratic nomination in the district: "Looks like the circus just came to NY-01. George Santos filed to primary Nick LaLota," Avlon said in a post on X. "Whatever the result - serial liar or Trump flunky - my response is the same: Bring It On."
- House Majority Leader Steve Scalise: "I didn't know he was doing that," the Republican told NBC.
