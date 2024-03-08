George Santos Is Running for Congress Again

Strong name recognition and experience serving in Congress may not be big pluses for a new entrant in the Republican primary in New York's 1st Congressional District. After attending the State of the Union address Thursday night, George Santos announced that he is challenging GOP Rep. Nick LaLota in another run for Congress, CNN reports. In December, Santos was expelled from the House after the release of a scathing House Ethics report. A Democrat won the special election for his 3rd District seat. The primary is on June 25—months before Santos is due to stand trial on 23 federal charges, including campaign finance fraud, NBC News reports.