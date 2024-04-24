Biden Makes It Official: TikTok Must Be Sold or Banned

President Biden signed into law on Wednesday a $95 billion war aid measure that includes assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan and that also has a provision that would force social media site TikTok to be sold or be banned in the US. The announcement marks an end to a long and painful battle with Republicans in Congress over urgently needed assistance for Ukraine. "We rose to the moment. We came together. And we got it done," Biden said at White House event to announce the signing. "Now we need to move fast, and we are."