Zendaya Fans Rush to Challengers

The sexy tennis drama Challengers won the box office this weekend with $15 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. Zendaya and castmates Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor have been on a globetrotting press tour promoting Italian director Luca Guadagnino's original film, which opened in 3,477 locations in the US and Canada. Ticket sales from large-format screens, including IMAX, made up about 40% of the weekend grosses. According to PostTrak exit poll reported by Deadline, 55% of audiences said they went to see the film because of Zendaya. In fact, this weekend, Zendaya movies accounted for around 26% of the overall box office with the rerelease of Dune: Part Two in IMAX.

Reviews have been largely positive for Challengers, which teases a steamy and competitive love triangle among the tennis players. It has an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and got a B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences. Second place went to the faith-based film Unsung Hero. It's based on the true story of the Smallbone family and the rise of Rebecca St. James and sons Joel and David (for KING + COUNTRY) in the country music scene. The Lionsgate film scored a rare A+ CinemaScore and has a 100% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The critic's score is a much more tempered 58%.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

