Officials: We've Found Boat in Teen's Hit-and-Run

Days after 15-year-old Ella Adler was fatally struck by a boat in Key Biscayne comes news that officials believe they've identified the vessel involved in the hit-and-run—and say the owner is cooperating. As Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chair Rodney Barreto tells CBS Miami , "The FWC and its officers have called in additional resources from other parts of the state and have worked around the clock to find the vessel involved in the accident. I am pleased to report that we have a vessel in custody ... and the investigation is ongoing." Ella was hit after falling while waterskiing on Saturday afternoon and waiting to be picked up by her boat, reports ABC News .

The FWC said it relied on a description provided by witnesses, which characterized the center console boat with a light blue hull and multiple white outboard engines, per the Miami Herald. Investigators say they do not know if the driver saw Ella in the water or realized she had been hit, reports the Palm Beach Post. An FWC rep says she had a life jacket on, per NBC6, which speaks to a witness who says the gray yacht that had been towing Ella was repeatedly sounding its horn as it sailed toward her. The FWC is calling on anyone who witnessed the accident or possibly have video footage to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).