Alito Got Out of Bud Light After Political Boycott Started

About the same time Travis Tritt and Kid Rock were swearing off Bud Light for political reasons, Samuel Alito was dumping the brand as an investment. A transaction report shows the Supreme Court justice sold between $1,000 and $15,000 of stock in Anheuser-Busch InBev stock on Aug. 14, 2023, CNBC reports. Opposition to the brand had swelled beginning in April over the brand's partnership with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. Alito flipped his investment to Molson Coors shares the same day, investing the same amount of money in a company that's been boycotted by Mexican American and Black people, as well as the LGBTQ community, over workplace practices.

Alito and other justices are facing renewed questions over whether they're engaging in political activity, especially since a symbol of the "Stop the Steal" movement was reported to have been displayed at Alito's house in Virginia. Gabe Roth, executive director of the nonprofit judicial watchdog group Fix the Court, said the stock sale could be viewed as a political statement. "I believe Supreme Court justices should refrain from making political statements—even oblique ones or even ones their wife or broker may have made on their property or in their brokerage accounts, respectively," Roth wrote in an email to CNBC. The Supreme Court did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (More Samuel A. Alito stories.)