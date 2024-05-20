Only in New York: A Recycling Bin for Pizza Boxes

New York City might as well be called the Big Pizza instead of the Big Apple, and Central Park is taking a rather unprecedented step toward recycling the boxes that hold that favorite pie: a recycling bin specifically designed to accept pizza boxes. "People want to do the right thing, they want to recycle, and we're just giving them a better opportunity to do so," Betsy Smith, the Central Park Conservancy's chief executive, tells the New York Times. The drivers of the move:

Shape: "The traditional circular waste bins are simply not designed to accommodate the boxes, leading to jammed cans that can attract rodents," Central Park Conservancy spokesperson Kat Brady tells NBC New York. "On a warm busy day, the conservancy can remove more than 100 boxes in this area of the park alone."