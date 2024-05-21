Judge Tosses 5 Convictions in Navy 'Fat Leonard' Case

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the felony convictions of five retired military officers who had admitted to accepting bribes from a Malaysian contractor nicknamed "Fat Leonard" in one of the Navy's biggest corruption cases. The dismissals came at the request of the government—not the defense—citing prosecutorial errors. More, from the AP:

Retired US Navy officers Donald Hornbeck, Robert Gorsuch and Jose Luis Sanchez, and US Marine Corps Col. Enrico DeGuzman had all admitted to accepting bribes from defense contractor Leonard Francis, nicknamed "Fat Leonard." The enigmatic figure—who was 6-foot-3 and weighed 350 pounds at one time—is at the center of the Navy's most extensive corruption cases in recent history.