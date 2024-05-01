Kid Said Monsters Were in the Wall, Wasn't Totally Wrong

Plenty of little kids are scared of monsters in the closet or under the bed, and so was 3-year-old Saylor Class. Only Saylor's monsters were in the wall of her bedroom in her family's 100-year-old farmhouse in Charlotte, North Carolina. Saylor had just seen Monsters, Inc., so mom Ashley Massis Class and husband Chris Class downplayed the child's concerns.

"We even gave her a bottle of water and said it was monster spray so that she could spray away any of the monsters at night," Massis Class tells the BBC. The water bottle didn't work, and Saylor's complaints continued over a few months. Then Massis Class noticed bees buzzing around the chimney of the home and called a pest control company that sent a beekeeper. The beekeeper brought a thermal camera to scan the walls. What happened next: