Rory McIlroy Wins, Then Files for Divorce

Rory McIlroy has been going through some stuff, not just related to the PGA's still confusing merger with LIV Golf . The 35-year-old professional golfer filed for divorce from wife of seven years Erica Stoll in Florida's Palm Beach County on Monday, a day after claiming his 26th PGA Tour title win and $3.6 million in prize money at the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina, per TMZ . The documents describe the marriage as "irretrievably broken," per the New York Post . The outlet describes the news as a shock to the golf world.

Stoll, 36, attended events in support of McIlroy in 2023 and even caddied for her husband at the Masters Par 3 contest a year ago. McIlroy met her in 2012 when she was working for the PGA at the Ryder Cup. The story goes that when McIlroy overslept, Stoll, a transport official, arranged a police escort to the Illinois course so he wouldn't miss his tee time, per People. They wed in 2017—with a prenuptial agreement, per the Post—and welcomed a daughter in 2020.

The news of their pending divorce comes days before the PGA Championship at Kentucky's Valhalla Golf Club, where McIlroy is considered a favorite. He's overdue for a major win, with his last coming a decade ago at the 2014 PGA Championship. Of course, he'll have to go through No.1-ranked Scottie Scheffler, whom Golf Digest reports is "in the midst of the greatest run of golf we've seen since Tiger Woods."