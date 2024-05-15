Rory McIlroy Wins, Then Files for Divorce

Rory McIlroy has been going through some stuff, not just related to the PGA's still confusing merger with LIV Golf. The 35-year-old professional golfer filed for divorce from wife of seven years Erica Stoll in Florida's Palm Beach County on Monday, a day after claiming his 26th PGA Tour title win and $3.6 million in prize money at the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina, per TMZ. The documents describe the marriage as "irretrievably broken," per the New York Post. The outlet describes the news as a shock to the golf world.
Stoll, 36, attended events in support of McIlroy in 2023 and even caddied for her husband at the Masters Par 3 contest a year ago. McIlroy met her in 2012 when she was working for the PGA at the Ryder Cup. The story goes that when McIlroy overslept, Stoll, a transport official, arranged a police escort to the Illinois course so he wouldn't miss his tee time, per People. They wed in 2017—with a prenuptial agreement, per the Post—and welcomed a daughter in 2020.
The news of their pending divorce comes days before the PGA Championship at Kentucky's Valhalla Golf Club, where McIlroy is considered a favorite. He's overdue for a major win, with his last coming a decade ago at the 2014 PGA Championship. Of course, he'll have to go through No.1-ranked Scottie Scheffler, whom Golf Digest reports is "in the midst of the greatest run of golf we've seen since Tiger Woods." (More Rory McIlroy stories.)