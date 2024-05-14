Sports / Caitlin Clark Price to See Caitlin Clark's WNBA Debut: Up to $22K 'It's without a doubt the most-hyped WNBA opener for a single team in league history' By Arden Dier, Newser Staff Posted May 14, 2024 11:18 AM CDT Copied Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark dribbles during the second half of an WNBA preseason basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) See 2 more photos Caitlin Clark's first regular-season WNBA game will see the No. 1 overall draft pick and the Indiana Fever face off against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. But if you want to see the action in person, you'll have to pay up. 'Sky-high' ticket prices: The average price for a ticket to Tuesday's game stands at around $300, far more than the typical $45, per On3 News. It's the Sun's first sold-out game since 2003, per Axios. You can still find resale seats, but not for less than $127, according to TicketIQ. The priciest seat: $22,232, per Fox Business. Cheaper way to watch: You can alternatively tune in from home with a Disney+ subscription. The game will stream live on Disney+, ESPN+, and ESPN2, On3 reports, noting it will be the first time Disney+ will stream live sports. The hype: There's "more attention on the WNBA than ever before," per Fox. "It's without a doubt the most-hyped WNBA opener for a single team in league history," per OutKick. The stats: All eyes will be on Clark, the NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader, who averaged 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.2 assists across 139 games with the University of Iowa's Hawkeyes. She averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and three assists across two preseason games with the Fever, per Yahoo Sports. A perfect pair? Clark will take to the floor alongside the Fever's Aliyah Boston, the 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, per Fox. That pairing could help tip the Fever's record. The team hasn't counted more wins than losses since 2015. Team-building: The camaraderie appears to be there. On Sunday, the Fever shared footage of the team surprising Clark with a "Certificate of Graduation" after she had to skip her university graduation ceremony. "I think our team, and all the talent on our team, can really feel the potential that this group really has," Clark recently told CBS Sports. (More Caitlin Clark stories.) See 2 more photos Report an error