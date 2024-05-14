Price to See Caitlin Clark's WNBA Debut: Up to $22K

Caitlin Clark's first regular-season WNBA game will see the No. 1 overall draft pick and the Indiana Fever face off against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. But if you want to see the action in person, you'll have to pay up.



The average price for a ticket to Tuesday's game stands at around $300, far more than the typical $45, per On3 News. It's the Sun's first sold-out game since 2003, per Axios. You can still find resale seats, but not for less than $127, according to TicketIQ. The priciest seat: $22,232, per Fox Business. Cheaper way to watch: You can alternatively tune in from home with a Disney+ subscription. The game will stream live on Disney+, ESPN+, and ESPN2, On3 reports, noting it will be the first time Disney+ will stream live sports.