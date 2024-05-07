Welcome to the Age of the 'High-End' Pineapple

If you're looking for a new foodie experience, Fresh Del Monte has a "fruit like no other." All hail the Rubyglow pineapple, a "red-shelled, hybrid fruit" with a "classically yellow interior" that FDM boasts "offers a special experience to those who appreciate uniqueness."

The company notes in a release that the luxury food item was developed in Costa Rica after 15-plus years of research, per Axios. The Produce News notes that this "exclusive, high-end" pineapple first saw a January launch in China, which spurred a "global waitlist." The pineapple: It's a crossbreed between a regular pineapple and a Morada pineapple (which you normally can't eat), per a release. Growing this special pineapple is said to be complex, and the process takes some time—two years per pineapple, followed by a ripening period, per Produce News. Food & Wine notes that the Rubyglow comes "individually packaged in a beautiful box that unfolds almost like origami."