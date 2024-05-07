Elizabeth Holmes' Sentence Shortened Again

Elizabeth Holmes started a federal prison sentence of 11 years and three months almost a year ago—but the amount of time she has left to serve has gone down by a lot more than a year since then. CNN reports that according to a Bureau of Prisons database, the former Theranos CEO's expected release date is now, August 16, 2032, months ahead of the Dec. 29, 2032 date listed last July after her sentence was shortened by around two years .

The BOP said it couldn't comment on Holmes' specific case, but "projected release dates are calculated with several factors in mind," including "good conduct time" and time taken off for the completion of prison programs in the First Step Act, reports NBC News. Holmes, who gave birth to her second child early last year, is being held at the minimum security Federal Prison Camp Bryan around 100 miles from Houston. A federal appeals court in San Francisco is due to hear oral arguments in the 40-year-old's appeal next month. She was convicted of fraud linked to a blood-testing hoax and her bid to remain free during the appeals process was rejected. (More Elizabeth Holmes stories.)