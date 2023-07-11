Elizabeth Holmes' Sentence Shortened

Elizabeth Holmes' prison sentence is now two years shorter than it originally was. Her release date on the Bureau of Prisons website is now projected to be Dec. 12, 2032, about two years earlier than the original projection, the Guardian reports. While no reason was given, the newspaper notes the change is in line with federal sentencing guidelines, which require those convicted of federal crimes to serve at least 85% of their sentence. Holmes was sentenced to 11 years, 3 months, but if the new date holds true she will end up serving around nine years, seven months.
Sunny Balwani, who acted as president and COO of the Holmes-founded Theranos and was also convicted of fraud, also recently saw his original 13-year sentence shortened by two years; he's expected to be released in 2034. Good behavior, as well as credit for any activities or programs completed while behind bars, can result in sentences being shortened, Gizmodo reports. But the details will remain a mystery: "For privacy, safety and security reasons, our office does not comment on the conditions of confinement for any inmate, including release planning or release plans," a Bureau of Prisons rep tells the New York Post. (Read more Elizabeth Holmes stories.)