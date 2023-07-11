Elizabeth Holmes' Sentence Shortened

Elizabeth Holmes' prison sentence is now two years shorter than it originally was. Her release date on the Bureau of Prisons website is now projected to be Dec. 12, 2032, about two years earlier than the original projection, the Guardian reports. While no reason was given, the newspaper notes the change is in line with federal sentencing guidelines, which require those convicted of federal crimes to serve at least 85% of their sentence. Holmes was sentenced to 11 years, 3 months, but if the new date holds true she will end up serving around nine years, seven months.