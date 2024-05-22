In New Age of College Sports, a First-of-Its-Kind Lawsuit

If all went according to plan, Jaden Rashada would currently be the University of Florida quarterback—with a multimillion-dollar bank account to boot. Instead, he's not at the school, doesn't have the money, and has sued the school, head coach Billy Napier, and a top school booster in a first-of-its kind lawsuit in this new age of college athletics. Coverage:

Two big deals: As one of the top high school recruits in 2023, Rashada first committed to play for Miami after a striking a $9.5 million NIL deal, per the AP. Then he switched his commitment to Florida for an even larger deal of $13.85 million. "But before Rashada could arrive on Florida's campus, the ... contract was terminated—suddenly and without warning," according to the lawsuit.