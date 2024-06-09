Alcaraz, 21, Does Role Model One Better

After an intense, five-set, come-from-behind victory Sunday in the finals of the French Open, Carlos Alcaraz addressed his parents. The Spaniard used to rush home from school to watch Rafael Nadal play at the tournament on TV. "Now," Alcaraz told his parents after going into the stands to hug them, "I am lifting this trophy in front of you." It's Alcaraz's third Grand Slam title and made the 21-year-old the youngest man to win major tennis championships on three surfaces; Nadal, also of Spain, was about 1½ years older when he accomplished the feat, the AP reports. He beat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in a 4 hour, 22 minute match, per CBS Sports.