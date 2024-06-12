Rory McIlroy: Divorce Is Off

Rory McIlroy has had a change of heart. The pro golfer, who filed for divorce from wife of seven years Erica Stoll a day after winning the Wells Fargo Championship in May, has opted instead to stick with the marriage. McIlroy's attorney on Tuesday filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the divorce petition in a Florida court, TMZ reports. "Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together," McIlroy said in a statement, per the Guardian . "Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."

McIlroy and Stoll—who share a daughter, born in 2020—had both been seen without their wedding rings in the immediate aftermath of the divorce filing, per People. There was much speculation about what had caused the split. In the statement, McIlroy said he would not comment on recent "rumors about my personal life." The reconciliation is "likely to serve as a huge boost to the golfer's state of mind" ahead of the US Open, kicking off Thursday at North Carolina's Pinehurst Resort, the Guardian reports. McIlroy, overdue for a major win, sits third in the world rankings. (More Rory McIlroy stories.)