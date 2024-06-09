After Homer in London, a Fitting Celebration

MLB star Bryce Harper is no stranger to home runs. But he busted out a first-of-its-kind celebration on Saturday when he homered during a game played in London—a soccer-style knee slide. Watch it here, via ESPN. "I didn't tell any of my teammates because I wanted them all to be pretty surprised," the Philadelphia Phillies star said after the game, per the AP. His fourth-inning solo HR came in the same stadium where the West Ham soccer team plays in the Premier League.