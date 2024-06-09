After Homer in London, a Fitting Celebration

MLB star Bryce Harper is no stranger to home runs. But he busted out a first-of-its-kind celebration on Saturday when he homered during a game played in London—a soccer-style knee slide. Watch it here, via ESPN. "I didn't tell any of my teammates because I wanted them all to be pretty surprised," the Philadelphia Phillies star said after the game, per the AP. His fourth-inning solo HR came in the same stadium where the West Ham soccer team plays in the Premier League.
"I love soccer!" Harper could be heard telling teammates once he made it to the dugout after his slide. This is the third time MLB has played a series in London, notes CBS Sports. Harper's homer helped the Phillies beat the New York Mets 7-2 in the first game of their two-game series, which wraps up on Sunday.