Utah's NHL Team Has Its First Name

UPDATE

Jun 13, 2024 5:12 PM CDT

The NHL team that will begin play in Salt Lake City next season received a temporary name on Thursday: Utah Hockey Club. The permanent name will be decided by fans, who are voting through June 20, the AP reports. The reveal was part of the announcement that the new owners have closed the $1.2 billion deal for the Arizona Coyotes. The name could stick; it's one of the finalists. The others are Blizzard, Mammoth, Outlaws, Venom, and Yeti. The color scheme will be mountain blue, to represent the sky and Utah's winter sports history; rock black, for night and volcanic rock in the deserts, and salt white, in honor of snow and the famed salt flats.

Apr 19, 2024 8:03 AM CDT

Utah now has an NHL team—but it only has half a name. The league's board of governors has unanimously approved the sale of the Arizona Coyotes and the team will move to Salt Lake City for the 2024-25 season, the Salt Lake Tribune reports. The franchise was bought by Smith Entertainment Group, led by Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith. A new name hasn't been chosen yet, but Ryan Smith says it will definitely include Utah. "We'll start with Utah on the jersey and we'll figure out the logo and everything else and what it is that we are," he tells the AP. "We're going to be Utah either way. We have the first part of the name. We don't have the last."