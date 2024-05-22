Mahomes Addresses Kicker's Controversy

Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that while he doesn't agree with all the beliefs espoused by kicker Harrison Butker during a recent commencement address, the Chiefs quarterback nevertheless respects his teammate's right to make them be known.

"I've known Harrison for seven years. I judge him by the character he shows every single day," Mahomes said after one of the Chiefs' voluntary practices in Kansas City, per the AP. "We're not always going to agree, and there are certain things he said that I don't necessarily agree with. But I know the person he is and he's doing what he can to lead people in the right direction."