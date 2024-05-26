Anora Takes Top Cannes Prize

Sean Baker's Anora, a comic but devastating Brooklyn odyssey about a sex worker who marries the son of a wealthy Russian oligarch, won the Cannes Film Festival's top award, the Palme d'Or. The win Saturday marked a coronation for Baker, the 53-year-old indie filmmaker of The Florida Project. He accepted the prize with his movie's star, Mikey Madison, watching in the audience at the Cannes closing ceremony, the AP reports. "This, literally, has been my singular goal as a filmmaker for the past 30 years, so I'm not really sure what I'm going to do with the rest of my life," the American filmmaker said, laughing. Other winners included: