Amid Divorce Rumors, a Sweet Message From Jen to Ben

The divorce rumors swirling around Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck show no sign of slowing down, but nonetheless, Lopez posted a sweet message for her spouse on Father's Day. On her Instagram stories Sunday, J.Lo posted a picture of Affleck from his role in 2001's Pearl Harbor, Fox News reports. "Our hero," she captioned it, with a heart emoji. "Happy Father's Day." Affleck shares three children—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel—with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez has twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. A source previously told Fox News of Ben and Jen, "They are both involved in each other's kids' lives and consider themselves one big family unit, so [the reported relationship trouble] been hard for everyone."

TMZ says Affleck and Lopez are still separated, heading toward divorce, and living separately, but that the couple is putting on "a united front for their kids" and that both have been in attendance at several graduations recently. (Similarly, sources tell People Ben and Jen are "still friendly" and see each other every few days.) They've also both been spotted still wearing their wedding rings, and were together Saturday at the Bel Air mansion they're reportedly trying to sell, according to Page Six. Sources previously told People Affleck considered the house "too far away from his kids" and never liked it.