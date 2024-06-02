Cancer Is Causing 'Financial Toxicity' in US

"Cutting back on meds. Cutting back on doctor visits. Losing your home. Cutting back on food—these are not things that we want to believe happen to people with cancer in this country." That's the deep type of financial stress that radiation oncologist Dr. Reshma Jagsi tells the Wall Street Journal that more and more Americans are being saddled with after receiving cancer diagnoses. The Journal says that this reality is becoming increasingly common in the US for two reasons: people are getting cancer at younger ages, and the cost of treatments are going up.