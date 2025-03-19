Dust Storms Force 130 Miles of I-10 to Close in New Mexico

Dust storms and strong winds gripping New Mexico on Tuesday caused massive disruption, with gusts of up to 70mph leading to highway closures and power outages for more than 39,000 customers. At least two brush fires were also sparked amid the dry, dusty weather. The National Weather Service issued an emergency alert warning of zero-visibility conditions and health risks, particularly for infants and the elderly, the AP reports. Meteorologist Marc Chenard cited a low-pressure system over Kansas and ongoing dry conditions as major contributors to the dust storms and fire threats.

A 130-mile stretch of Interstate 10 was closed, affecting routes from near Las Cruces all the way to the Arizona state line, and some other state highways and roads, as well as portions of I-25 and I-40, were also closed at times. "Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. Pull aside and stay alive," the National Weather Service warned. Multiple crashes and at least three injuries were reported, Fox Weather reports. Albuquerque's Highway 47 was temporarily shut due to a brush fire in Bosque Farms, setting buildings ablaze, though the extent of the damage is unclear. A grasslands fire near Wagon Mound had already prompted evacuations last week. Also last week, dust storms in Kansas caused an I-70 pileup that killed eight people. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)