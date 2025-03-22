Worst US City for Allergies Holds Onto Its Dubious Crown

Despite being nicknamed the "Air Capital of the World," it can be difficult to breathe in Wichita, Kansas. For the third straight year, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America named it the most challenging place in the country for seasonal allergy sufferers. That's nothing to sneeze at. The annual list of "allergy capitals" is based on pollen counts, the use of over-the-counter allergy medication, and the number of allergy physicians in the area.
reports that part of the problem is warmer temperatures from climate change, leading to more intense and longer periods of pollen exposure. So it's no coincidence that most of the other worst cities for allergies are in the Midwest and Southeast, where pollen season is becoming more severe. New Orleans came in second after jumping 30 spots from last year, likely due to pollen caused by moisture from hurricane season and record high temperatures last fall. And cities in California also moved up the list from last year, possibly due to an increase in wet weather and atmospheric rivers that prompted more grass and weeds to grow.
If you're looking for a city where seasonal allergies are more manageable, you'll need to focus on the Northeast, where regions have lower pollen levels and above-average access to medical care. Boston was named the least challenging allergy city, while New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Cleveland are among those ranked as better than average for allergies. The 10 worst cities for allergies:
- Wichita, Kansas
- New Orleans
- Oklahoma City
- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Little Rock, Arkansas
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Richmond, Virginia
- Greenville, South Carolina
- Greensboro, North Carolina
