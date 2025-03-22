Worst US City for Allergies Holds Onto Its Dubious Crown

Despite being nicknamed the "Air Capital of the World," it can be difficult to breathe in Wichita, Kansas. For the third straight year, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America named it the most challenging place in the country for seasonal allergy sufferers. That's nothing to sneeze at. The annual list of "allergy capitals" is based on pollen counts, the use of over-the-counter allergy medication, and the number of allergy physicians in the area.