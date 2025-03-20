Greenpeace Ordered to Pay Pipeline Company $660M

Greenpeace warned it could face bankruptcy if the civil battle between the eco-activist group and a pipeline company didn't go its way—and the trial definitely did not go Greenpeace's way. Energy Transfer, a Texas-based energy company, sued the environmental group over the 2016-17 protests over the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota, alleging harm to its financing prospects, damage to its equipment, trespass, defamation, conspiracy, and more. It claimed $300 million in damages, claiming that's how much Greenpeace's efforts raised the cost of construction, NPR reports. But on Wednesday, a jury in the conservative state awarded the energy company much more, ordering Greenpeace to pay out more than $660 million, the New York Times reports. Responses from the two sides: