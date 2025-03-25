Climate Lawsuit Filed by Kids Ends, Plaintiffs Now Adults

The US Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a petition filed by young climate activists who argued that the federal government's role in climate change violated their constitutional rights, ending a decadelong legal battle that saw many of the plaintiffs grow from children and teenagers into adults, the AP reports. The landmark case was filed in 2015 by 21 plaintiffs, the youngest 8 years old. They claimed the US government's actions encouraging a fossil fuel economy violated their right to a life-sustaining climate. The case—called Juliana v. United States after one of the activists, Kelsey Juliana—was challenged repeatedly by the Obama, Trump, and Biden administrations, whose lawyers argued it sought to direct federal environmental and energy policies through the courts instead of the political process.