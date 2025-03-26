It's a Very Bad Year for the Honeybee

It's not easy being a bee, especially in 2025. Honeybee colonies typically decline 40% to 50% annually, but this year colonies could decline up to 70% owing to a host of problems, including nutrition deficiencies, mite infestations, viral diseases, and potential pesticide exposure, according to entomologists at Washington State University. "I don't want to be a fearmonger, but this level of national loss could mean increased bankruptcies [among] beekeepers," says WSU professor of pollinator ecology Brandon Hopkins, per NBC News . In fact, we may be on track for the "biggest loss of honeybee colonies in US history," says Cornell University assistant professor of pollinator health Scott McArt, per the Guardian .

An ongoing survey of more than 1 million honeybee colonies has found recent colony losses around 60% or above, with some areas reporting losses above 70%, per KLTV. That's up from 10% to 20% before 2005, after which colony collapse disorder began to be widely reported. This is a major concern for crop growers. About 50% of US crops and about 35% of the global food supply requires pollinators, per the Guardian and NBC. You can slash a colony in half "and make up those winter losses and those summer losses," honeybee specialist Garett Slater tells KLTV. "But if you have [70%] to 80%, it gets even more and more difficult and more of a financial burden to make up those colony losses."

"We have been seeing high losses year after year, but if anything it is getting worse, which is troubling," McArt tells the Guardian. He describes "a shortfall in pollination in some almond orchards this year," noting other crops could also be affected. Slater says varroa mites are a big part of the problem, as they carry viruses that are fatal to bees. They're usually combated with the insecticide Amitraz but have recently developed a resistance, allowing them to infect bees more frequently. McArt says Cornell scientists are currently examining the most important stressors for honeybees, but that it will be a month before the main drivers are identified. (This is part of a broader crisis affecting insects of all types.)