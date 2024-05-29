ConocoPhillips is buying Marathon Oil in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $17.1 billion as energy prices rise and big oil companies reap massive profits. The Wall Street Journal calls it a deal "that would combine two of America's most recognizable energy companies." The AP notes the deal is valued at $22.5 billion when including $5.4 billion in debt. Standout details:

More on the deal: Marathon Oil shareholders will receive 0.2550 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock for each share of Marathon Oil common stock that they own, the companies said Wednesday. ConocoPhillips said Wednesday that the transaction will add highly desired acreage to its existing US onshore portfolio. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. It still needs approval from Marathon Oil stockholders.

Marathon Oil shareholders will receive 0.2550 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock for each share of Marathon Oil common stock that they own, the companies said Wednesday. ConocoPhillips said Wednesday that the transaction will add highly desired acreage to its existing US onshore portfolio. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. It still needs approval from Marathon Oil stockholders. The numbers: Marathon Oil has seen five consecutive quarters of falling profits. The Journal reports ConocoPhillips anticipates "a $500 million cost and capital synergy run rate within the first full year of the transaction closing" thanks to reductions in overhead and operating costs and bolstered capital efficiencies.