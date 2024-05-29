2 Apologies Offered During Hearing for Pelosi Attacker

Judge apologizes for causing a resentencing, David DePape says sorry for assaulting Paul Pelosi
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted May 29, 2024 10:00 AM CDT
2 Apologies Offered During Hearing for Pelosi Attacker
Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at the Capitol in Washington on Dec. 14, 2022.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Earlier this month, federal Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley wrapped up a sentencing hearing for David DePape, the man who attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but without giving DePape the chance to address the court. That procedural error prompted what the AP calls an "unusual resentencing" hearing on Tuesday, complete with a double set of apologies.

  • Apology No. 1: The first one came from Corley herself, who said the fact that they had to be in court again was "completely on me," per KGO. She added, "I'm truly sorry for my mistake" and said she would "carefully consider" anything DePape had to say in rethinking the sentence she previously had handed down: 30 years for assault, with a concurrent sentence of 20 years for kidnapping.

  • Apology No. 2: DePape, 44, also had an apology prepared during his appearance in the San Francisco courtroom. "I'm sorry for what I did," DePape noted. "I feel horrible about what I did to Paul. ... I should have just left the house when I realized Nancy Pelosi wasn't home." He added, per the New York Times: "I will never do anything violent like that ever again."
  • More from DePape: He noted that he wasn't doing well in his life at the time of the attack and said he has since reconnected with his mom and other relatives, per the AP. The outlet notes "he became emotional at the end, prompting his lawyers to comfort him and pat his back."
  • Judge's reaction: DePape's words apparently didn't sway Corley, as she handed down the exact same sentence as before. She noted that even though DePape had no criminal or violent background, the severity of the crime and the need to deter "copycats" was behind her decision. "The message has to be out there that it's absolutely unacceptable to our democracy," she said.
  • More legal woes: DePape isn't done in the courtroom. His state criminal trial is now underway, in which he faces multiple felony charges over the October 2022 attack, including attempted murder, elder abuse, and assault with a deadly weapon. If he's convicted, DePape could see life behind bars without parole. Corley also says DePape should be deported back to Canada once his prison time is complete.
(More David DePape stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X