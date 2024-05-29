Earlier this month, federal Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley wrapped up a sentencing hearing for David DePape, the man who attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but without giving DePape the chance to address the court. That procedural error prompted what the AP calls an "unusual resentencing" hearing on Tuesday, complete with a double set of apologies.

Apology No. 1: The first one came from Corley herself, who said the fact that they had to be in court again was "completely on me," per KGO. She added, "I'm truly sorry for my mistake" and said she would "carefully consider" anything DePape had to say in rethinking the sentence she previously had handed down: 30 years for assault, with a concurrent sentence of 20 years for kidnapping.