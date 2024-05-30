McDonald's Pushes Back Against 'Viral Posts' on Prices

The president of McDonald's USA is pushing back against what he calls "viral social posts and poorly sourced reports" about price rises. In an open letter, Joe Erlinger said reports of price rises "significantly beyond inflationary rates" have been greatly exaggerated, CNN reports.

"I can tell you that it frustrates and worries me, and many of our franchisees, when I hear about an $18 Big Mac meal being sold—even if it was at one location in the US out of more than 13,700," Erlinger wrote. He was referring to a viral photo from last year that showed a $17.59 Big Mac combo at a Connecticut rest stop, the Daily Beast reports.