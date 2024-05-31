Here's What Trump Could Be Sentenced To

Donald Trump may be the first former president ever to be convicted as a felon, but experts don't seem to think it's too likely he'll be spending any time behind bars when he's sentenced July 11. As CBS News reports in its explainer, Trump could receive anything from probation or conditional discharge to four years behind bars. Also a possibility: home detention, which one expert finds a lot more likely than a prison sentence. In one analysis of cases similar to Trump's in Manhattan, about 10% ended with prison sentences.

If he is sentenced to jail, when would he serve? It's very possible any sentence will be stayed until appeals play out, which could be well after the presidential election.

It's very possible any sentence will be stayed until appeals play out, which could be well after the presidential election. If he's sentenced to probation, what does that look like? The Washington Post covers this in its explainer, noting that if Trump ends up with a probation officer, it could put a damper on his campaigning (he would need to clear any out-of-state travel in advance, for example). One expert says the situation would be "super awkward for someone on the campaign trail, but not impossible."