Cops Say They Caught 'Serial Slingshot Shooter'

Royally ticked off neighbors in Azusa, California are relieved that 81-year-old Prince King has been arrested. Police in the Los Angeles County city said in a Facebook post that after receiving reports of a "quality of life" issue, they "conducted a lengthy investigation and learned that during the course of 9-10 years, dozens of citizens were being victimized by a serial slingshot shooter." They said King was arrested last week after they executed a search warrant at his home and found ball bearings and a slingshot, USA Today reports.

Azusa police Lt. Jake Bushey said the slingshot shooter broke windows and windshields and almost hit people, but no injuries were reported, the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reports. "We're not aware of any kind of motive other than just malicious mischief," Bushey said, adding that it's not clear why certain properties were apparently targeted. He said investigators determined that most of the ball bearings were fired from King's backyard.

"Many times I came outside, and I would find little BBs by the front door, so I'm very glad the person was caught," Azusa resident Monica Palomino tells NBC Los Angeles. Dava Juan, another resident, says she saw King shoot the slingshot. "I couldn't believe he was arrested," she says. "It was pretty crazy." (More California stories.)