Minneapolis Officer Killed by Man He Was Trying to Help

A Minneapolis police officer was killed Thursday when he responded to a shooting call and was providing medical attention to a man who shot him in what authorities are calling an ambush, authorities said. The fallen officer was identified as 28-year-old Jamal Mitchell, a father who was engaged to be married. He had been on the force for around 18 months. "What I can tell you is that Officer Mitchell was attempting to assist the individual that shot him—and that it happened very fast and that he ambushed him," said Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, per NBC News .

The suspected gunman and another person were also killed in the shooting, which left a third person gravely injured in a south Minneapolis neighborhood, Minneapolis Assistant Police Chief Katie Blackwell said. Police officers stood in a line outside Hennepin County Medical Center, where Mitchell was pronounced dead, the AP reports. "The city of Minneapolis lost a hero in police officer Jamal Mitchell," Mayor Jacob Frey said. "This officer gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect and save the lives of others. His life, his service, and his name will forever be remembered in the city of Minneapolis."

Authorities said Mitchell was honored for heroic actions last year, on his third day on the job. The Minneapolis Police Department posted on Facebook in February last year that Mitchell and another officer rescued an elderly couple from a house fire. The post said the officers ran inside and got the couple out before the home was fully engulfed in flames and destroyed. "I'm just thankful we were there to read the scene," Mitchell told Fox 9 after he was honored. "Get there and do what we can to save lives. That's what I got into law enforcement to do; save lives and serve the community." (More Minneapolis stories.)