Next for Trump: Sentencing

Judge could impose probation or prison time
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted May 30, 2024 5:04 PM CDT
What's Next in the Trump Case
Donald Trump walks to make comments to members of the media after being found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree at Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday in New York.   (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

The jury in Donald Trump's hush-money trial has been dismissed, and case moves to the next phase. Because the crimes are nonviolent, experts say Trump is unlikely to be detained before sentencing. Here's what's ahead:

  • Sentencing: Judge Juan Merchan scheduled Trump's sentencing for 10am July 11, CNBC reports. He told all parties to file relevant motions by June 13. Included in this step are sentencing memos from the prosecution and the defense arguing for the punishment they want to see Merchan order. The defendant usually is interviewed by a probation officer who asks about personal history and any criminal record, information that goes into the presentence report. A psychologist or social worker also could interview Trump.

  • Possible punishments: Trump was convicted of nonviolent Class E felonies, New York's lowest level, per the New York Times. The counts are punishable by 16 months to four years in state prison. As a first-time offender, Trump is unlikely to receive prison time, legal experts said. Merchan could impose probation or home confinement.
  • Probation: The terms could require Trump to receive approval from his parole officer to travel outside his home state, Florida, per the Washington Post. He probably would have to report to his probation officer regularly.
  • Appeal: Trump's lawyers have 30 days to file notice of an appeal. "We'll keep fighting, we'll fight till the end and we'll win," Trump said after the verdict. It's possible that sentencing will be stayed while an appeal plays out, which could postpone any punishment past Election Day.
  • The election: Trump remains eligible for election to the presidency, and there's nothing to keep him from serving if he wins. He may not be able to vote for himself, however, per the Times; Florida requires felons to have completed their entire sentence, including probation, before again being allowed to vote.
