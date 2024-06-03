A century ago this week, George Mallory and Andrew "Sandy" Irvine began their attempt to reach the top of Mount Everest, an ill-fated expedition that would lead to the disappearance of both men. Whether they ever reached the summit is one of the greatest mysteries in world exploration—confirmation of such would give them the honor of being the first to climb the massive mountain, stealing the title back from Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay. But as the Observer notes, there's also long been another mystery tied to the climb: "What has happened to their bodies?"

The bodies: The remains of British mountaineer Mallory were actually found in 1999 by US climber Conrad Anker, who left the remains where they were. Irvine's body was never officially found, though bodies stumbled upon by other climbers in 1960 and 1975 were thought to perhaps have been Irvine's.

The remains of British mountaineer Mallory were actually found in 1999 by US climber Conrad Anker, who left the remains where they were. Irvine's body was never officially found, though bodies stumbled upon by other climbers in 1960 and 1975 were thought to perhaps have been Irvine's. So what happened? Mountaineer Jamie McGuinness notes that, after a comprehensive search in 2019 of the area where the men disappeared, he believes the bodies of both men were taken off the mountain by someone sometime in the 2000s. "I feel if Mallory's body was still there, we would have seen it," says climber Mark Synnott, who was part of the 2019 excursion. "It doesn't make any sense. Why remove the body?"