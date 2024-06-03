In Court to Support Hunter Biden: the First Lady

Hunter Biden arrived at court in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday for jury selection in a federal gun case against him, and he will have a high-profile backer in attendance. First lady Jill Biden arrived shortly after, entering the courthouse in support of her son, per the AP.

President Biden is not present, but he released a statement as the trial was to get underway. "I am the president, but I am also a dad," he said. "Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today."

Hunter Biden, who spent the weekend with his parents, has been charged in Delaware with three felonies stemming from a 2018 firearm purchase when he was, according to his memoir, in the throes of a crack addiction. He has been accused of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application used to screen firearms applicants when he said he was not a drug user, and illegally having the gun for 11 days.