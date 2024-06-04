Next time, Rep. John Rose may opt for a babysitter instead. The GOP congressman from Tennessee made a speech Monday on the House Floor defending Donald Trump over his recent felony convictions , and as the cameras rolled, Rose's 6-year-old son, Guy, whom he'd brought to work with him that day, became an inadvertent social media star, reports NBC News . The youngster was seated behind Rose as the lawmaker took to the podium to offer his thoughts on the former president, and although Rose's comments in support of the former president were fiery, it was Guy's presence that caught the attention of the world on C-SPAN , which captioned him simply "a child on the House floor."

The AP describes Guy's antics as such: "First the boy looked directly into the cameras, smiling from ear to ear. Then he got bored for a bit and appeared to lose his train of thought. But not for long. Out came the tongue. Then came the rolling of the eyes and a shaking of the head, making clear to the world that he was less than impressed with the stodgy decorum of the House of Representatives." NBC notes that Guy also made shapes with his hands and fiddled with a green squeeze toy. The New York Times offers a play-by-play, juxtaposing Rose's words with Guy's actions.

Reaction soon arrived from both sides of the aisle. "Illuminati?" joked Doug Andres, the spokesman for GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell, showing a freeze frame of Guy with hs hands making a pyramid shape. "He knows something." Meanwhile, Aaron Fritschner, a comms director for Rep. Don Beyer, retweeted the C-SPAN footage, along with the caption: "So sorry I was slow responding to your email, I was tied up watching this over and over again." Rose himself acknowledged the incident with a wry post online. "This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother," the congressman wrote on X. (More congressman stories.)