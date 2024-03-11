Veteran, 100, and Fiancee, 96, Keep Wedding Date in France

UPDATE

World War II veteran Harold Terens, 100, married Jeanne Swerlin, 96, just inland from the beaches of the D-Day landing in Normandy, France, proclaiming Saturday "the best day of my life." The music of Glenn Miller rang out on the streets Carentan, where well-wishers—some in wartime-period clothes—lined up before the wedding in the town hall, the AP reports. A pipe and drum band also played in the town that saw fierce fighting after the Allies' June 6, 1944, landing. "It's not just for young people, love, you know? We get butterflies," Swerlin said. The mayor married the American couple, though the rite wasn't legally binding because he can't marry foreigners. Terens toasted the crowd from a window of the town hall. "To everybody's good health," he said. "And to peace in the world and the preservation of democracy all over the world and the end of the war in Ukraine and Gaza."

Harold Terens and fiancee Jeanne Swerlin kissed and held hands like high school sweethearts as they discussed their upcoming wedding in France, a country the World War II veteran first visited as a 20-year-old US Army Air Forces corporal shortly after D-Day. Terens, a gregarious and energetic 100-year-old, will be honored in June by the French as part of the 80th anniversary celebration of their country's liberation from the Nazis. Then he plans to marry the sprightly 96-year-old Swerlin in a town near the beaches where US troops landed, the AP reports.